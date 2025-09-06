In recent times, there have been talks that the producers are indulging in self-buying of tickets. It means that they themselves buy tickets to create a perception that their film is doing very well at the box office. The practice has often backfired and led to a lot of criticism. Yet, it continues. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Boney Kapoor opened up on this aspect.

Boney Kapoor BREAKS silence on self-buying of tickets by producers: “OTT, satellite contracts are responsible for it”; makes an appeal to Aditya Chopra: “Delay OTT release of Saiyaara”

He began by saying, “This is my opinion and I may be wrong. But I feel that OTT is responsible. Satellite is responsible. In today’s times, the contracts related to the sale of OTT and satellite rights are linked to the box office figures. As per the contracts, if a film crosses the Rs. 100 crore mark, the platforms would give an additional Rs. 5 crores to the makers. If the film goes past Rs. 120 crores, Rs. 5 crores more would be given.”

Boney continued, “By the time the OTT platforms realize, picture lag ke hit ho chuki hai books mein! Moreover, there are not many distributors. The studios themselves release the film. The important thing to consider is that the kharcha spent on buying tickets will go under ‘promotional activity’! So, it will be taken as an expense.”

Boney Kapoor feels that this practice will be short-lived, “Sooner or later, everybody will get smart. The producers are (indulging in this practice), as their contracts are valid which were signed long back. Ab woh phasenge jinki nayi filmein banegi; in the sense that reality will strike.”

He said that the recent trends have given him hope, “Aamir Khan has not sold the OTT or satellite rights (of Sitaare Zameen Par). I hope it makes a lot of money so that people realize that only the theatrical can give you this kind of money. The makers of Saiyaara would probably be releasing the film on OTT in 8 weeks. I hope he (producer Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films) delays the OTT release.”

