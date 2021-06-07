Another health scare for India’s greatest living actor. Dilip Kumar who is now 98, has been in and out hospital for the past few years. He was back at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar (Mumbai) on Sunday morning. Fans and friends including Jaya Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar were inquiring anxiously about the Thespian’s health.

All can rest assured. I touched base with his devoted wife Saira Banu and here’s what she messaged back: “He was a bit unwell so we are here for investigations and treatment ...all is well pray for his good health.”

The entire nation prays for the national treasure to healthy and safe at home. The other national treasure of Indian cinema Lata Mangeshkar, whom Dilip Saab calls his ‘Choti Bahen’ is concerned about her brother’s health. “The Covid situation is such that any exposure to the outside can be very dangerous especially for the older people. I’ve known him (Dilip Kumar) from the time I came into this industry. He has always been a pillar of strength for me.”

