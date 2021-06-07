In August 2020, Akshay Kumar had announced the film Raksha Bandhan with a poster featuring him. The film directed by Aanand L Rai was aiming for a November 2021 release. However, owing to the pandemic, the film has still not gone on floors.

The film will be going on floors on June 21. Ahead of the shoot, it has been revealed that Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the female lead of the film. Bhumi and Akshay will be reuniting after they played a married couple in the hit film Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. Last year, Akshay had also produced the film Bhaagamathie which had Bhumi in the lead.

Meanwhile, this is Akshay's second project with Aanand L Rai. He wrapped up the filmmaker's next Atrangi Re earlier this year. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Announced last year on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Akshay Kumar had said, “Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. Can’t wait to begin filming for this one!”

A Zee Studios Presentation in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is a Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma.

