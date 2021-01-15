Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.01.2021 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav rakes up JNU issue

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Tandav, the eagerly awaited web-series on Amazon Prime, has dared to venture into dangerous territory. The violence on the Jawaharwal Nehru University in 2019 has been raked up, with actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing Kanhaiya incarnate goading his fellow-students into an uprising against political tyranny.

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav rakes up JNU issue

Clearly taking the students' side, the series shows the cops brutally thrashing the students, male and female alike, and a leery policeman asking a girl student which of the three male students accompanying her is her boyfriend.

There is also a farmers' rally right at the start of the series where again the police is shown going on a rampage after getting calls from mysterious political forces. While one admires the writers of the series venturing into forbidden territory (religion and politics are considered taboo on OTT), one also wonders what affect this naked display of political outspokenness would have on the series.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman adapts his iconic song ‘Dhakka Laga Bukka’ as the anthem for Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Masand quits journalism; joins Dharma…

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

Kangana Ranaut to star in Manikarnika…

Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification