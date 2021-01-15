Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been consistently entertaining its audience with interesting twists in the lives of Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta). The viewers have been raving about the scintillating chemistry between Pratibha Ranta and Rajveer Singh and all the fresh new turns in the storyline. However, looks like the audience is in for some high-end drama with the entry of veteran actress Mamta Luthra.

Mamta Luthra, who has been a part of the television industry from more than a decade now, is coming back on Zee TV after 6 years (she was last seen on the channel in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke). In Qurbaan Hua, she will be seen playing the role of Zubeida who is Chahat’s grandmother and has been living in Dubai. A devout Muslim, Zubeida is very rigid with regards to her beliefs and values, but she also loves Chahat more than anything in this world. Hence, she is ready to accept Neel as his husband, but the condition that she applies in front of him, will leave the audience astonished.

Talking about her entry into the show, Mamta Luthra mentioned, “As soon as I wrapped up my last project in early 2020, the pandemic made the Television industry come to a standstill. Keeping in mind my age, I was little conscious about going out for shoots in this kind of environment once the shoots resumed. So, I was away from the small screen for a short duration. There were many offers coming in, but I was also waiting for something with a strong base and then Qurbaan Hua came in and I said yes.”

She further added, “I don’t have specific preferences when it comes to the types of roles. Most of the roles I get are dominating and negative, but I have done positive ones too. I like to approach each role as a new challenge, and I thrive on it. However, if you ask me personally, I am a happy-go-lucky person who believes in living life to the fullest. I am excited for the audience to see me as Zubeida in Qurbaan Hua.”

