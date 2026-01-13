Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family have secured a major legal victory after a Bhopal court upheld their ownership of a 16.62-acre parcel of land in the city’s Nayapura area, dismissing a long-running dispute challenging their claim. The judgment brings a favourable outcome to what has been a protracted legal battle over property historically linked to the family of the former ruling elite of Bhopal.

Reportedly, the civil suit challenged the ownership rights of the land, with petitioners claiming entitlement based on historical transactions. However, the local court found that the challengers had not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate their claims and ruled in favour of Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan, and other legal heirs of the Pataudi family. As a result, the court dismissed the suit and reaffirmed the family’s legal ownership of the valuable property.

The Nayapura land, which has been under dispute for years, holds significance for the Pataudi family not only because of its value but also due to its historical association with the family’s legacy. Legal experts noted that the petitioners failed to establish their assertions with credible documentation or legally binding proof, leading the court to reject the challenge.

This verdict represents a notable relief for Saif Ali Khan and his family, who had been embroiled in legal wrangling over the property for more than two decades. The dismissal of the rival suit ensures that the land remains under the family’s control and resolves ongoing uncertainty over its rightful ownership.

