Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated Dadasaheb Phalke biopic has seen a shift in its production timeline. While the project was earlier expected to go on floors in January 2026, the makers are now planning to begin filming in late March 2026.

Rajkumar Hirani-Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic to go on floors in March 2026 after script revisions: Report

In September 2025, Mid-Day had reported that the film was gearing up to roll early next year, with Khan reportedly moved to tears while revisiting key moments from Phalke’s life. However, plans have since changed as the actor-director duo have decided to further refine the screenplay before taking the film on set.

According to industry insiders, a fresh draft of the script is currently being developed, one that aligns with both Hirani and Khan’s creative vision while doing justice to the journey of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, widely regarded as the Father of Indian cinema. The intent, sources say, is to ensure that the narrative resonates with contemporary audiences without compromising on historical authenticity.

A source told Mid-Day, “Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history. The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke’s stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March.”

The development comes months after Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their reunion for the third time, following landmark collaborations such as 3 Idiots and PK. The announcement had sparked widespread anticipation across the industry. However, reports soon emerged suggesting that the project had been temporarily put on hold due to creative concerns.

Earlier, reliable sources had told Bollywood Hungama that both Khan and Hirani were dissatisfied with earlier drafts of the script. “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani stand for perfection, and they were not happy with the script of Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic. Aamir felt that the script is too dry for the audience in today’s world, and doesn’t have the humour that one expects from their collaboration,” the source had stated.

The source further added, “After repeated sessions of rewrite, the duo have collectively decided to put the project on hold. They believe that a personality as iconic as Dadasaheb Phalke deserves a script that is both emotionally stirring and universally engaging. Until they arrive at that benchmark, they are in no hurry to rush the film into production.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is said to be evaluating his future projects carefully. The actor is reportedly reading multiple scripts and is expected to announce his next film in the first quarter of 2026. “He is in the process of reading at least 20 scripts at the moment and will pick one of the shortlisted projects,” a source revealed.

Currently, Aamir is busy with promotions of his next film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which is directed by Vir Das, and is slated to release on January 16, 2026.

Also Read: Sunil Grover joins Aamir Khan and Vir Das in Happy Patel promotion video; throws out Mr Perfectionist from his own office, watch!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.