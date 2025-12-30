Saif Ali Khan has never shied away from speaking about his love for literature, and in a recent conversation with Esquire India, the actor offered rare insight into the books that have left a lasting impact on him—stories that are poetic, emotional, and deeply reflective of society and history.

Saif Ali Khan reveals he bought rights to Nilanjana Roy’s Black River for film adaptation; calls it “emotional piece”

Speaking about a novel that struck a particularly strong chord, Saif revealed that Black River by Nilanjana Roy is among his most cherished reads. Describing it as far more than a conventional crime novel, he said, “It’s kind of a police procedural murder mystery, but it’s also really emotional and kind of moving about the murder of a very young little girl.” The actor added that the story resonated with him so deeply that he went on to acquire the rights to the book.

“I love the story so much that I bought the rights to the book and we're trying to make a movie out of it,” Saif shared, while acknowledging that the adaptation process is taking time. He described the novel as “lyrical,” “dramatic,” and “really poetic, beautiful,” noting that its emotional weight extends beyond the mystery. Quoting the book’s description, he added, “It’s kind of like an ode to an India that might not exist anymore… quite an emotional piece as well.”

Saif also spoke about his fondness for ghost stories, particularly those rooted in strong literary tradition. One of his favourites is Japanese Ghost Stories by Lafcadio Hearn. Reflecting on the author’s life and writing, Saif said, “I love very well-written ghost stories,” before elaborating on Hearn’s journey from Ireland to Japan and his deep immersion in Japanese culture.

“He would retell famous Japanese ghost stories, but in this amazing, amazing poetic prose,” Saif noted, calling the collection one of his favourite books. For him, the appeal lies not just in the supernatural elements but in the emotional depth and literary elegance with which these stories are told.

Another book that left a strong impression on the actor is Pandora’s Jar by Natalie Haynes, which offers a feminist reinterpretation of women in Greek mythology. Saif described it as “a kind of feminist take on all the famous women in Greek myth and history,” including figures like Medusa, who have long been portrayed as monstrous through a male-centric lens.

Discussing Medusa in particular, Saif said, “She was a beautiful girl, and she was raped in this temple. And then she was punished for being raped in the temple… And she's viewed as a monster.” He added that this reframing of mythological narratives made a deep impact on him, concluding, “I've always felt something for her.”

Through these choices, Saif Ali Khan’s reading list reveals a clear pattern—stories that challenge dominant narratives, explore emotional truths, and offer layered perspectives on culture, history, and humanity.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals why Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan gave him one of his most rewarding acting experiences: “There was something to perform every day”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.