Servokon, India’s leading servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing company, and a globally-renowned name have signed the famous Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Saif will be the face of this renowned company and will be actively visible in its traditional and digital promotions. This prominent alliance has created hype in the servo stabilizer industry as it is considered as one of the biggest and most remarkable achievements of Servokon. This is viewed as a step that will shift the paradigm in the servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing landscape of India.

Saif Ali Khan will be the face of Servokon

Being a prominent name in the servo stabilizer and transformer manufacturing industry, Servokon has introduced revolutionary changes in the sector, since its inception. The company has always embraced modern technologies and changes with open arms, a quality common between Servokon and its brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan. He is determined to deliver the best and commitment to his audience that reflects the ideologies of the company. His presence with the brand as its ambassador will pave a new path of success for the company.

Interestingly, both Servokon and Saif began their journey in the 1990s, and none of them had to look back again. On the alliance, the Saif said, “Servokon and I have a lot in common. The brand’s ideologies and its journey are quite similar to mine. Being a popular name in the servo stabilizer industry, the company is catering to the market needs for a very long time and has gained exemplary success. It is a true illustration of what we can achieve when our passion and dedication are merged. I am glad to be the face of the brand.”

“Team Servokon is glad and over the moon to have Saif Ali Khan as our brand ambassador. The association will strengthen our market position. It’s an honour for Servokon that Saif with his optimistic approach and magnificent personality will represent the brand. It opens a new chapter for us, and we are looking forward to distinctively making the best out of it”, said the Servokon founder and MD, Mr Haji Kamruddin.

The collaboration between this renowned firm and the prominent actor will bring necessary attention to the brand.

