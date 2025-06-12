Director Tarun Mansukhani has finally broken his silence on the criticism surrounding Housefull 5, especially the trolling it has received on social media for objectifying women and excessive skin show. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the filmmaker addressed the backlash, asserting that the very fact people are discussing the film means they are engaging with it.

“I feel like that there’s a lot of scrutiny on social media. I also believe that scrutiny tends to only happen on successful films. You tend to keep quiet if a film isn’t working at all. That’s when no one has any opinion and they don’t say anything. So, when people are making noise about my film, I actually feel very happy about it," he said.

Mansukhani, known for his nuanced storytelling in past ventures, maintained that he values audience feedback. He emphasized that viewers have every right to voice their opinions after investing time and money into watching a film. “It means that they’re watching it with a certain eye and sensibility. You can scrutinise it. That’s fine. You’ve paid money to watch it and so, you get to have an opinion on my film. It’s not a placid film about which you don’t care or have an opinion. For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film," he added.

Defending the narrative arc and character depth, Mansukhani revealed that contrary to the perception of the film being male dominated, the women in Housefull 5 play a pivotal role in shaping the plot. “Akshay decides to play Jolly and he comes to know that there’s a missing son. So, he hires the character of Nargis (Fakhri) and asks him to join him on this search. One thing leads to another and they decide to backstab together. It’s Sonam (Bajwa) who backstabs Riteish (Deshmukh) and helps further the plot, that in turn helps bring a third Jolly. The actual plot is driven by women – to get the money. There’s a Soundarya who’s equal parts a suspect in this entire thing because she’s busy transferring funds into an offshore account."

With this clarification, Tarun Mansukhani hopes viewers will look beyond the surface and appreciate the layered storytelling in Housefull 5.

