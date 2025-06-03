Taking her love for food a step further, Kareena will be a part of Dining With the Kapoors that will also explore her family’s traditions in the kitchen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to offer fans a rare glimpse into her culinary world through the upcoming Netflix series Dining With the Kapoors. In a recent interview with Nod Magazine, the actor opened up about her family’s love for cooking, their diverse food preferences, and the kitchen rituals that define the Kapoor-Khan household.

Inside the kitchen of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan has a ‘Kerala’ obsession and Kareena wants ‘Indian Meal’ daily

Describing her brick-stoned kitchen as ‘the happiest part of the house’, Kareena revealed how cooking has become a collective experience for the entire family. “We love cooking together as a family. Saif, the kids, me—we’re all in the kitchen,” she shared. We hear that her sacred kitchen space isn’t just a place for preparing meals but it aims to be a melting pot of cultures and tastes.

The actor revealed how her husband, Saif Ali Khan, has developed a deep appreciation for regional Indian food. “Saif is obsessed with Kerala cuisine,” Kareena noted. “He’s always trying out new recipes—idiyappams, coconut-based stews, everything.” While Saif experiments with spices from the south, Kareena says her food choices remain rooted in North Indian and Sindhi tradition. “Me? I need my one proper Indian (North Indian) meal a day. Non-negotiable,” she stated.

The upcoming Netflix series Dining With the Kapoors will explore these personal and cultural stories through the lens of food. The show is expected to chronicle how food is not just nourishment for the Kapoors but also a means of connection, memory, and celebration. With the filmy family at the forefront, the show promises to combine nostalgia, familial warmth, and a deep dive into culinary traditions passed down like heirlooms.

The show adds to Netflix India’s growing list of lifestyle and celebrity-based content. For Kareena, who continues to balance mainstream cinema with diverse creative projects, this series presents an opportunity to share a personal side that audiences don’t often see on screen.

From wood-fired pizzas to Malabar-style stews, the Kapoor-Khan kitchen appears to be as eclectic as it is intimate. With Dining With the Kapoors, viewers may get a taste of the traditions, quirks, and culinary chemistry that make this household a fascinating one.

