The makers of Ramayana have reportedly revived plans to host the film's grand premiere in Dubai. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are expected to attend the event.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana may have a grand international premiere in Dubai if ongoing plans materialise. According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers have resumed discussions about hosting the film's premiere in the UAE after earlier putting the idea on hold.

Ramayana makers revive plans for grand Dubai premiere: Report

The event is reportedly being planned for October 28 and is internally being referred to as the "Desert Premiere."

Ramayana premiere plans revived after earlier pause

As per the report, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra had initially considered Dubai as the venue for the film's premiere. However, those plans were paused earlier this year due to the conflict in West Asia.

The report states that discussions have now resumed following the easing of the regional situation, with the team once again exploring the feasibility of hosting the event in Dubai.

Location scouting reportedly underway

According to Mid-Day, preliminary groundwork has already begun, with location scouts evaluating multiple venues across Dubai.

A source quoted in the report said, "In April, the idea was put on hold because the timing didn't feel right. Now that the situation has eased considerably, the team is again exploring the feasibility of taking Ramayana to Dubai. The city was always the preferred choice because of its ability to stage large-scale events and the Indian diaspora."

If the plans go ahead, the premiere is expected to be attended by the film's lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Ramayana is among the biggest Indian film projects currently in production. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the reported Dubai premiere, the film continues to generate significant buzz ahead of its release.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey urges fans to trust the process as anticipation around Ramayana continues to grow: “You wait with faith”

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