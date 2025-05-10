In a surprising development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the accused intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam - allegedly a Bangladeshi national - has now filed a plea asserting that his arrest was unlawful. According to a report by PTI, Islam’s lawyer Ajay Gawli submitted a plea to the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Bandra, stating that the arrest was carried out in clear violation of Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case takes new turn as accused claims illegal arrest

The plea argues that the arrest was "clearly and blatantly disregarded" by the investigating authorities, as Islam was allegedly not informed about the reasons for his arrest nor provided any information about his right to bail - both of which are legal requirements under BNSS, revealed the petition submitted to the court.

Further, the plea stated that no written document or formal statement of charges was given to the accused at the time of the arrest, adding that the mandatory procedural guidelines were ignored. Shariful Islam’s legal counsel has claimed that such oversights not only question the legality of the arrest but also violate the fundamental rights of the accused. Following the submission of the plea, the court has directed the police to respond to the plea and the matter too has been adjourned to May 13. The upcoming hearing is expected to bring clarity on whether due legal process was followed in the high-profile case.

This legal twist adds to the already sensational case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked at his residence in the early hours of January 16. According to earlier reports, the accused had trespassed into Khan's Bandra home and allegedly attempted to stab the actor with a sharp object. Saif sustained several injuries while trying to defend himself and his family, after which he was immediately rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital to be treated.

The case sparked wide spread media attention and public interest owing to the popularity of the actor. And now with new legal challenges emerging from the accused’s camp, all eyes are now on the May 13 hearing.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan clears the air on apologizing to son Taimur while watching Adipurush; says, “I apologised for being evil, not for the film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.