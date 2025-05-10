Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has come out in strong support of the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor. In a powerful note shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor expressed unwavering solidarity with India’s defence forces and condemned terrorism in the strongest terms.

Sanjay Dutt pens fierce note supporting Indian Armed Forces; says, “We are not backing down this time”

“The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve. The world must understand, our battle is not against a people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time,” Dutt wrote, addressing the nation and the global community.

Operation Sindoor, India's latest strategic counter-terrorism response to the Pahalgam tragedy that claimed the lives of several innocent Indian civilians on April 22, has garnered widespread attention and support. Dutt’s message reflects the collective anguish and determination felt by millions across the country. “These terrorists are nothing but cowards hiding behind the veil of violence. They strike from the shadows, but they will learn that we are a nation that does not bow. We rise stronger every time they try to break us. Our unity, our spirit, and our will to fight back are far greater than their hate,” he stated.

Dutt, who has portrayed patriotic characters on-screen in films like Mission Kashmir and Torbaaz, emphasized that the valour of Indian soldiers goes beyond borders—they defend the very soul of the nation. “I am proud of our armed forces. They stand tall at the frontlines, fearless and focused, answering every act of terror with courage and fire. They are not just defending borders; they are defending every child's dream, every family's peace, and the soul of this nation. They are the true heroes and I salute each one of them,” he added.

Calling for unity among citizens, Dutt urged the public to not remain silent or divided. “This is not just their fight. It is our fight. As citizens, we must stand together. We will not be intimidated. This battle may not end today. But our strength, our determination, and our unity are eternal. We stand ready and if the need arises, will serve in any way possible. We are one. We are strong. And we will not stop until peace is restored and justice is served,” he asserted.



The actor’s message has been widely shared and appreciated online, further amplifying the national sentiment in support of India’s armed response to terrorism.

