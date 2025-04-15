Only one out of 20 fingerprints match Shariful Islam, but police say case rests on stronger forensic and facial recognition evidence.

In the latest update on the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the chargesheet submitted by Mumbai police has disclosed that only one out of twenty fingerprints collected from the crime scene matches the accused, Shariful Islam. This single matching print was lifted from the eighth floor of the actor’s Bandra residence, where the attack occurred. The other 19 prints were found to have no connection to the accused.

Saif Ali Khan stab case update: Chargesheet reveals only one fingerprint matches accused

Despite this, the police have indicated that fingerprints are not the primary evidence being relied upon in the investigation. Given the nature of the residence, which sees regular movement of various individuals including staff and visitors, the presence of unrelated fingerprints has not been considered unusual by the investigative team.

The chargesheet, which runs over 1000 pages, contains a range of evidence that, according to the police, points to Shariful Islam’s involvement. This includes facial recognition analysis and a few other forensic findings that are believed to match those found at the scene of the attack.

The stabbing incident took place on January 16 during an alleged robbery at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai home. The actor sustained multiple injuries across his body and was immediately admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent several surgeries and was kept under medical supervision before being discharged.

Following the attack, police launched an intensive investigation which led to the arrest of Shariful Islam. According to the findings detailed in the chargesheet, the robbery was pre-planned, with evidence suggesting that the accused had studied the layout of the residence and selected a time to avoid being detected by security. However, it has been asserted that the attack may or may not be pre-meditated.

While the fingerprint mismatch may raise questions, the police have based their case on a broader set of evidence. The investigation team maintains that the collective forensic and technological data establishes a clear connection between the accused and the crime.

