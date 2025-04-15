Sharvari’s popularity got a boost last year with the sleeper super-hit, Munjya. Her performance and her sizzling avatar in the song ‘Taras’ made her the heartthrob of the nation. A week later, she impressed one and all with her act in the controversial OTT film, Maharaj. Two months later, she was back, this time in an action-packed role, in Vedaa. These three films were enough to make her an actress to watch out for. As she gears up for her solo release in 2025, Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, she is also carefully choosing her upcoming projects among the many offers that have come her way. And if sources are to be believed, she has signed one of the most awaited films of 2026, Don 3.

EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari confirmed for Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; expected to go on floors by 2025-end; actress now has three HIT film franchises in her kitty

Talks about her being in Don 3 have been going on for a while. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment are excited to have her on board. Sharvari, too, is quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise and also because it’s different from Alpha though both are slick action films.”

With Don 3, the talented actress now has three successful film franchises in her kitty. Munjya is a part of the much-loved Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe. A source said, “Though it is not announced yet, it is a given that she’ll be back with Maha Munjya and some other film of this universe. Alpha, meanwhile, belongs to the YRF Spy Universe; it needs no introduction. And Don 3 too belongs to a series that has got a lot of love from the people.”

An industry insider further commented, “Sharvari is choosing her scripts wisely and associating herself with films that would excite the audience. Apart from Alpha and Don 3, it is said that she has also signed Imtiaz Ali’s next. By doing so, she is also dabbling into different genres.”

As to when the film will go on floors, the source replied, “The makers plan to commence shooting by the end of 2025. By then, Sharvari will get free of the promotions of Alpha; the film releases on Christmas. Ranveer Singh will hopefully be done with the release of Aditya Dhar’s action thriller. Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur releases on November 21. Vikrant Massey, who is expected to play the antagonist, will also complete his commitments by then.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar confirms Ranveer Singh’s Don 3: “Don 3 will begin filming this year”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.