Saif Ali Khan confirms being approached for Vikram Vedha remake alongside Aamir Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Could we see a reunion between Sameer and Akash from Dil Chahta Hai? There were reports that suggested that Saif Ali Khan was approached to play to the bad guy in the Vikram Vedha remake. Interestingly, his Dil Chahta Hai co-star Aamir Khan has been approached for the protagonist's role.

When asked Saif Ali Khan on the speculations around the film, he confirmed that he has indeed been approached for the film. But, he has not been asked for the role of the bad guy. He said that it is too early to talk about the project but he is looking forward to the film the most.

If the earlier reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan will play the role of most wanted gangster Vedha played by Vijay Sethupathi whereas Saif will reprise R Madhavan's role as a cop. The original director Pushkar Gayatri will helm the project.

The suspense thriller was a surprise blockbuster of 2017. Y Not Studios and Neeraj Pandey will produce the Hindi remake.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s webseries with Ali Abbas Zafar may get title change from Tandav to Dilli

