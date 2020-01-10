Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2020 | 9:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan backs Ali Abbas Zafar who allegedly kept the writer of Tandav off set

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently reported that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is venturing into the web world with political drama Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan reportedly kept writer Gaurav Solanki off set. When Saif was asked about the incident, he backed the director stating that it’s not a writer’s place to be on set and direct.

Saif Ali Khan backs Ali Abbas Zafar who allegedly kept the writer of Tandav off set

Saif Ali Khan said that it is the director’s call to make on what they do with the source material – whether he decides to completely scrap it or burn it. He added that the director can respect or disrespect it as per the story he wants to tell. He said that Ali has made most of the material.

But, Saif also ensured to say that writers should be treated with respect and dignity. He said that they deserve more praise, money, and love since they create everything. He said that good writers like Gaurav Solanki are a gem. He asserted that neither he or Gaurav can tell a director what to do since the director is the boss on set. He said that if Ali says to walk into the room backwards, one has to do it. He said that unless Gaurav thinks the material has been tampered with, this shouldn’t be a conversation.

Speaking about Tandav, Saif Ali Khan said that shows like these challenge the notion that the big screen is superior to the small screen.

Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become a Prime Minister. “It is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them,” he said. Saif earlier said, “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.”

The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kriti Kamra in critical roles. It is being said that the web series will begin streaming in 2020.

ALSO READ: Jawaani Jaaneman: Netizens unleash their creativity with memes on the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer…

CBFC deletes ‘controversial’ references in…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh is making a…

Saif Ali Khan reveals he is too privileged…

Saif Ali Khan speaks about the comparisons…

Ajay Devgn talks about working with Saif Ali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification