Bollywood’s most iconic comedy franchise is back — and this time, it's sailing into cinemas with more madness than ever before. On the momentous occasion of Housefull completing 15 years since the release of its first film in 2010, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has officially unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Housefull 5. The teaser drop, released on April 30, celebrates the journey of the franchise while offering a glimpse into what promises to be the most uproarious installment yet.

Housefull 5 Teaser out now: Akshay Kumar and team promise full-on chaos and comedy

Releasing on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 is being billed as a ‘killer comedy’ — a phrase that sets the tone for the over-the-top hilarity fans can expect. Directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani, this fifth outing takes the ensemble cast aboard a luxurious cruise, setting the stage for a whirlwind of chaos, comedy, and chartbuster music.

The teaser features an epic line-up of Bollywood stars, headlined by franchise mainstay Akshay Kumar, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri. Joining the madness are industry veterans and fresh faces alike — including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Housefull 5 also creates history as the only Indian comedy franchise to reach its fifth instalment — a rare feat in Bollywood. Known for its trademark mix of slapstick humor, eccentric characters, and extravagant settings, each film in the series has managed to outdo the last in terms of scale and star power. With this latest chapter, the franchise raises the bar even higher.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises five times the laughter and non-stop family entertainment. As the teaser suggests, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be the biggest summer entertainer of 2025. So buckle up — the Housefull cruise sets sail on June 6, and it’s bringing a tidal wave of laughter with it.

