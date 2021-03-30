Bollywood Hungama

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek starrer The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to now release on June 16

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are returning in the sequel of Hitman’s Bodyguard which released in 2017. This time, Salma Hayek joins the cast. Titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Lionsgate and Millennium have announced that the film will now release on June 16.

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek starrer The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to now release on June 16

The announcement was made on Monday along with the title logo reveal.

Along with Ryan and Samuel, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant will reprise their roles. The new cast includes Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes and the script to be penned by Tom O'Connor.

ALSO READ: Cruella, Free Guy, Death On The Nile and more new release dates announced by Disney

