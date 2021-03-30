Actors Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are returning in the sequel of Hitman’s Bodyguard which released in 2017. This time, Salma Hayek joins the cast. Titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Lionsgate and Millennium have announced that the film will now release on June 16.

The announcement was made on Monday along with the title logo reveal.

Along with Ryan and Samuel, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant will reprise their roles. The new cast includes Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes and the script to be penned by Tom O'Connor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

