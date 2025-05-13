Television actor Rupali Ganguly has publicly voiced her disapproval of Turkey’s position on the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Known for her lead role in Anupama, Ganguly has taken a firm stance on social media, urging Indian citizens and celebrities to reconsider their travel plans to the country.

Rupali Ganguly urges Indian celebs and travellers to ‘Boycott Turkey’ amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions

Her comments come in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between two nations where she even called out Fawad Khan for his comments. Her statements also gained widespread traction across platforms, with many users supporting her strong response. Following the controversy, Rupali issued a follow-up message addressing those who were unfollowing her for her opinions, asserting that such actions would have no bearing on her commitment to national interests.

She later extended her views beyond individual actors and called attention to international responses, specifically criticizing Turkey for what she perceived as supporting Pakistan’s narrative. Reacting to Turkey’s stance, Ganguly posted an Instagram story that read, “Can we please cancel our bookings for Turkey? This is my request to all Indian celebs/influencers and travellers. This is the least we can do as Indians. #BoycottTurkey.” Her call to action adds to a growing chorus of social media-led movements encouraging economic and cultural disengagement from countries seen as unsupportive of India’s security efforts.

While the entertainment industry largely remains silent on the issue, Ganguly’s posts have reignited a conversation around national responsibility and the role of public figures in geopolitical matters. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram echoed her sentiment, expressing disappointment over Turkey’s diplomatic alignment and vowing to alter their travel plans accordingly.

Though reactions remain mixed, Ganguly’s comments have sparked a wider debate about the responsibility of influencers and celebrities in shaping public discourse during politically sensitive times.

