Rupali Ganguly hits back at Fawad Khan for criticising India; says, “You working in Indian films was also shameful for us”

Television star and newly turned politician Rupali Ganguly has strongly reacted to the recent remarks of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan on Operation Sindoor, calling out his criticism of India’s counter-terror actions. For the unversed, Operation Sindoor was a strategic offensive conducted by Indian armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed several tourists and security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir. The operation, which targeted terror camps across the border, has since sparked sharp reactions from both nations, intensifying already fragile diplomatic ties.

The Anupama actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us”, addressing the Pakistani star's statement that branded the military operation as “shameful”.



Fawad Khan, who enjoys a large fan base in India and is known for his performances in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had earlier condemned the Pahalgam attack but criticised India’s retaliatory strikes. His comments calling Operation Sindoor “shameful” did not sit well with many Indian celebrities and political figures, leading to a barrage of backlash on social media.

Rupali Ganguly, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 1 May 2024 at the party headquarters in Delhi, has been vocal about her nationalist stance since stepping into politics. Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, she supported the Government’s decision to impose a digital ban on Pakistani content. “Hats off to Modi Govt for banning Pak streaming content! In times of tension, we must protect our digital borders”, she wrote on X earlier this year, praising the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s move to restrict cross-border entertainment as a matter of national security.

Hats off to Modi Govt for banning Pak streaming content! In times of tension, we must protect our digital borders #PMModiji #Pakistan #OTT — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 8, 2025



This isn’t the first time Indian public figures have criticised Pakistani actors for commenting on political or military matters involving India. The tension between Indian and Pakistani artists continues to reflect the larger political narrative, where art and diplomacy collide under the shadow of security and nationalism. However, Ganguly’s remark stands out for its bluntness, especially considering Fawad Khan’s past success in Indian cinema.

