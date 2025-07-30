EXCLUSIVE: Shaad Randhawa OVERWHELMED with Saiyaara’s success; reacts to social media posts: “Love was always there. It’s just coming out now and that’s heartening”; reveals he predicted on FIRST day of shoot that Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda would become stars: “I take pride in saying ‘I told you so'”

Shaad Randhawa has always been doing some great work, right from his first film Woh Lamhe (2006). But after his appearance in Saiyaara, there has been a shift in the perception around him. He’s being celebrated as more and more people realized his huge body of work. It led to fans creating memes on him, in a positive manner, about his filmography and how he has been a crucial part of many Mohit Suri’s films. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the dashing and talented actor, currently in London, talked about playing the role of rockstar Prince in the latest blockbuster, working with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Shaad Randhawa OVERWHELMED with Saiyaara’s success; reacts to social media posts: “Love was always there. It’s just coming out now and that’s heartening”; reveals he predicted on FIRST day of shoot that Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda would become stars: “I take pride in saying ‘I told you so'”

How has life changed since the release of Saiyaara?

It’s been amazing. What’s been so heartening to know is that the love I have been getting for all my past films. I was spotted in Saiyaara and it led to a chain reaction. The fans and the audience connected all the dots from Woh Lamhe (2006) to Awarapan (2007) to Aashiqui 2 (2013) to Ek Villain (2014). Hence, it feels really good to know that people have appreciated the hard work and sincerity of so many years.

It’s the first time that meme pages are uploading posts about you, right?

Yes, it has never happened to me before. What I realized is that there’s a lot of love that the fans had for me right from my first film, Woh Lamhe. But now, social media is far more aggressive than it was 10 years ago. Hence, my reading and understanding is that the love was always there. It’s just coming out now and that’s heartening.

Shaad Randhawa in mohit suri movie pic.twitter.com/em86fWiD6P — Nachiket (@Nicotweeen) July 18, 2025

What Boman Irani is for Rajkumar Hirani, Shaad Randhawa is for Mohit Suri. pic.twitter.com/oyXNgXBIZd — Cinematic Syndicate (@cine_syndicate) July 22, 2025

In cinema halls in India, people are going crazy, especially during the climax of Saiyaara. Did you get a chance to witness it first-hand?

Unfortunately, I am not in India. I have missed out on that. But I have been seeing stuff on social media. It’s the dream of every artist that something you’ve been a part of connects with the audience. That’s why we are in the business – to make a difference and to move the audience. So, I guess the film hit the right note (smiles).

How was it to play the rockstar? Were you inspired by real-life musicians like Honey Singh, Badshah etc.?

I was quietly transforming physically as I was bored with the way I looked. As an actor, when you are unemployed, you tell yourself, ‘Chal, let’s do something’. Mohit noticed my physical transformation as we are friends. He suggested my name to Yash Raj Films’ casting director, Shanoo Sharma, and sent my new pictures. I was one of the zInitially, the plan was to give me long hair. Mohit walked into the make-up room during the look test. He saw and said, ‘No, it’s not working’. I agreed, ‘Yes, I agree. Jam nahin raha hai’. He asked me if I’d like to braid my hair. We went for it and it worked. Touchwood, the character worked and so did the film. People have now noticed my hard work and sincerity. I hope other directors also take notice of the actor that I am, more than anything else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaad Randhawa (@shaadrandhawa)

Have you got calls from the film industry after the release of Saiyaara?

Yes, and it feels very good. They appreciated that I looked amazing, whether it was Emraan Hashmi or Aditya Roy Kapur. Rohit Dhawan called me up and said, ‘Oh my God, you look so different’. It was very sweet of him.

How was it working with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

I had this scene with Ahaan and Aneet on the first day. I looked at Mohit and told him, ‘These kids are damn good, man’! He replied, ‘Yes, they are’. They were very grounded, sweet and confident of their skill. I can say that I was one of the first ones who finished a scene with them and told Mohit, ‘These two are stars’. Mohit asked, ‘Do you think so?’. I replied, ‘100%’. I told the same to Aneet and Ahaan as well. They asked me, ‘Are you sure?’. I replied, ‘I assure you that you both are going to do really well.’. They asked, ‘What if it doesn’t happen?’. I answered, ‘It will happen because you both deserve it. You both are so good’! I take pride in saying ‘I told you so’ (smiles).

It’s not like maine kuch khaas dekh liya. It was out there. They were good at their skill set and their performance, and that’s what the requirement was.

Did you say ‘I told you so’ to Mohit Suri as well?

Of course (smiles). We have been talking. Finally, he’s getting his due. He has made around 14-15 films of different genres. He has made thrillers, love stories, action etc. Out of 14, half of them were big successes and each one of them had great music right from Zeher (2005). I can’t think of any Mohit Suri film that did not have blockbuster music. He deserves all the accolades for his 20 years of hard work and toil.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jubin Nautiyal reveals ‘Barbaad’ to be PERMANENT song in his concerts: “People told me it has helped them through heartbreaks…no bigger blessing than knowing your voice is someone’s comfort”; explains why Saiyaara’s music clicked so well: “Team treated the music like CENTRAL character, not an afterthought”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.