Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria and Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain are dating for a while now. The news came to light when Tara began attending the pre-wedding festivities of Aadar’s brother, Armaan Jain, last year. She even performed at the sangeet ceremony with Aadar and was seen in many family pictures. Though they have not yet confirmed their relationship, their Instagram posts with each other, pretty much prove they are happy together. Recent reports suggested that the couple might be tying the knot. But, it can be confirmed that these rumours are false.

According to a reliable source, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are not getting married. The source has denied this saying, “It’s not true, just another rumour. They are both young and have lots of work coming up and they’re both focusing on their careers right now. So, this is definitely not true.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be starring Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian 2 and Tadap, which is a remake of RX 100 alongside Ahan Shetty.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain, who made his debut in YRF’s 2017 film Qaidi Band, will next star in Hello Charlie.

