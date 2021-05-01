Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 01.05.2021 | 3:11 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for the COVID-19. She took to Instagram to share the news that she has quarantined herself at home and urged people to get tested who came in contact with her in the past few days.

Rubina Dilaik, in her note, said, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik came out as the winner in Bigg Boss 14. She was last seen in multiple music videos. She has returned to Television Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

