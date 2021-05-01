Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.05.2021 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer, launches the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into webspace with her production house Manikarnika Films and launched its logo on Saturday, May 1.

Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer, launches the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films

"With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut recalls her 15 years of Gangster; compares her success story with that of Shah Rukh Khan

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor turns producer; debut…

SCOOP: S S Rajamouli’s RRR may not release…

Alia Bhatt to amplify resources amid on…

Vanity vans from sets of Cirkus, Gangubai…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali inks deal with…

Shashank Khaitan says Shahid Kapoor starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification