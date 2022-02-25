Netflix’s popular drama series The Crown suffered a large theft of antique props worth over $200,000 (around Rs. 1.5 crores), while the show was in production for its fifth and final season set to debut in November.

According to Variety, an estimated 350 items were taken during the heist, including a replica Fabergé egg, a grandfather clock clockface, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," shared a spokesperson from Netflix. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The incident took place in Yorkshire where three vehicles were broken into in a lorry park in Mexborough. As per the outlet, South Yorkshire police are currently investigating the heist and the production will reportedly continue filming.

As per the description given by the studio to Antiques Trade Gazette, the missing items include a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, 12 sets of silver candelabras, seven gold candelabras, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, Russian religious icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set and Saint-Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” the show’s set decorator Alison Harvey told the Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told Variety, “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

