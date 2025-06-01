Rohit Shetty is ready to surprise audiences with a genre he’s never explored before - horror. The filmmaker is stepping into the supernatural space with an upcoming film, which will star Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Shetty has been mulling over the idea of venturing into horror for over a year. “He’s always been drawn to stories that evoke strong emotional reactions, and horror can be just as visceral as action,” the report quoted an insider close to the development. “Nushrratt was his first choice. Her performance in Chhorii showed she can carry a horror plot with both vulnerability and strength.”

The film will be directed by E Niwas, who is known for Shool and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Shetty is reportedly keen to keep the horror grounded and unsettling, a tone Niwas is expected to deliver with his gritty sensibility. The yet-untitled project is currently in pre-production.

However, an official statement from Rohit Shetty's team has denied any such collaboration. The official statement read, "A story is doing the rounds claiming that Rohit Shetty is working on a horror film with Nushrratt Bharuccha and E Niwas. This news is completely false and baseless. We request the media to kindly reach out to us for verification before rehashing or publishing any stories related to Rohit Shetty or his production house to avoid the circulation of inaccurate news."

