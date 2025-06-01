ZEE5 has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming original series, Chhal Kapat The Deception. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, produced by Juggernaut Production, and led by the dynamic Shriya Pilgaonkar, this gripping whodunnit is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on June 6, 2025. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva, the series promises a suspense-filled narrative packed with twists, secrets, and deception.

Chhal Kapat: The Deception trailer out: Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer Zee5 show to start streaming from June 6, watch

Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of a village near Burhanpur, the story unfolds at an intimate destination wedding. Bride-to-be Alisha Dixit has chosen her ancestral haveli for the celebration, bringing together her childhood best friends—Mehak, Ira, and Shalu—under one roof for the first time in years. What begins as a joyful reunion soon takes a dark turn. As laughter fills the air and old memories are rekindled, long-buried tensions resurface—culminating in tragedy when Shalu, now a rising social media influencer, is found dead.

The celebration quickly descends into a psychological thriller, as suspicion, secrets, and betrayal cast shadows over the festivities. Each friend carries hidden scars and simmering resentments, and as the investigation deepens, every bond begins to fray. At the center of this chilling whodunnit is Inspector Devika (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar), a sharp, no-nonsense cop with a haunted past of her own.

Devika isn’t your conventional investigator—her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse has forged a unique intuition that cuts through deceit. Her personal demons don’t weaken her — they sharpen her perspective, allowing her to see through lies others might overlook. As she digs into the tangled relationships and conflicting motives of the group, long-held secrets come to light, friendships unravel, and the line between loyalty and deception blurs.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “Chhal Kapat The Deception isn’t your typical murder mystery or whodunnit. I’m thrilled to be playing a police officer for the first time—but what makes this role truly special is the complexity of the character. Devika isn’t just an officer; she’s someone haunted by a dark past, which in turn sharpens her investigative instincts. She sees what others might miss, not in spite of her past, but because of it. It’s exciting to portray a cop who breaks the mold—Devika is sharp, and morally complex. Characters like hers are rarely seen in this space, where officers are often portrayed as strictly black or white. I am excited for viewers to watch me in this binge-worthy, past-faced whodunnit only on ZEE5 from 6th June”.

Director Ajay Bhuyan shared, "From the very beginning, I envisioned Chhal Kapat The Deception as more than just a murder mystery—I wanted to explore the dark undercurrents that run beneath seemingly joyous occasions. The wedding setting gave us the perfect canvas: drama, emotions, and stunning visuals—all wrapped in suspense. Having Shriya Pilgaonkar on board as Inspector Devika was a game-changer. She hasn’t just played the role; she’s lived it. The trailer is just a glimpse—what lies ahead is a deeply layered story that will keep audiences hooked till the very end. This series has everything—drama, emotion, a stunning backdrop, and edge-of-the-seat suspense. It’s a full-on entertainment package, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrilling journey we’ve created”.

Mark your calendars — Chhal Kapat The Deception premieres on ZEE5 this June 6th

