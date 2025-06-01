Housefull 5 cast to visit Seasons Mall in Pune for fan interaction ahead of the release

Get ready for a thrilling laughter riot as Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, the latest installment of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchise, gears up for its grand release! In celebration of advance booking opening tomorrow, the cast of Housefull 5 will make a special appearance at Seasons Mall, Pune, to meet fans and indulge in fun-filled activities.

The film, known for its comedy and blockbuster ensemble, promises yet another rollercoaster ride of confusion, chaos, and entertainment. Fans will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with the star-studded cast in person.

This visit is part of the Housefull 5 promotional tour, aimed at giving fans an unforgettable experience and building momentum ahead of the film’s much-anticipated release. With advance bookings opening tomorrow, moviegoers are encouraged to grab their tickets early to avoid missing out on the madness, which has 2 different Climaxes depending on whether you are going for the 5A or 5B version.

Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Johnny Lever, and Tarun Mansukhani will be seen interacting with fans in Pune on 1st June. The Story and Screenplay are also by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 releases in cinemas worldwide on June 6th 2025.

