JioHotstar has announced its upcoming original series Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a dramatized retelling inspired by real events surrounding India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, the five-episode series is set to premiere on January 23, 2026, marking JioHotstar’s first-ever collaboration with TVF.

The series brings together an ensemble cast led by Nakuul Mehta, with Prakash Belawadi, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles. Rather than focusing solely on the technical aspects of the mission, Space Gen: Chandrayaan traces the emotional and human journey behind one of India’s most significant scientific moments.

Chandrayaan-2, launched amid national pride, came within 2.1 kilometres of the lunar surface before losing communication — a moment that left the country grappling with disappointment. The series revisits that setback not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a renewed resolve.

The teaser offers a restrained glimpse into this turning point, capturing scientists gathered in a tense control room as they await signals that never arrive. What follows, the makers suggest, is not defeat but a collective decision to persevere. The show positions itself as a character-driven drama that honours the people behind the mission as much as the mission itself.

Director Anant Singh spoke about the approach behind the series, saying, “India’s Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition. We knew early on that the soul of the story resides as much in the people who carried its weight as it did on the mission. It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure. Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it.”

Lead actor Nakuul Mehta echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the emotional depth of the narrative. He said, “What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling. We all worked with a deep respect for the fact that this story belongs to the entire nation. I am immensely proud of this show, and I can’t wait for audiences on JioHotstar to witness the quiet resilience that shaped a defining moment in India’s history.”

Space Gen: Chandrayaan positions itself as a chronicle of perseverance — focusing on ordinary scientists who faced failure, absorbed its weight, and chose to begin again through science, humility, and belief. The series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

