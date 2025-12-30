The much‑anticipated fifth instalment of the Golmaal franchise is shaping up to be a fresh and bold entry in the popular comedy series, with new elements including a fantasy‑inspired tone and a female antagonist. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming film marks a new creative direction for the long‑running ensemble franchise that began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006.

According to a report by PTI, Golmaal 5 will bring back the familiar team of mischief‑prone characters led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu, with Sharman Joshi rejoining the cast this time — reviving a connection to the original film.

An insider told the news agency that the new chapter is more than just another comedic romp: “The fifth part is going to be a fantasy comedy.” This suggests that the film will blend the franchise’s signature humour with elements of fantasy or surreal storytelling, potentially raising the stakes beyond the prank‑filled situational comedy of earlier editions.

One of the biggest twists in Golmaal 5 is the plan to introduce the franchise’s first female villain. While casting discussions are reportedly still underway, makers have chosen to write the story in a way that places a woman in the negative role — breaking new ground for the series. “This story was written in a manner that the negative character is (played by) a woman,” the insider explained.

Alongside the core cast, familiar supporting actors such as Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kaleshkar, Mukesh Tiwari and Sanjay Mishra are also expected to return, ensuring that the distinctive comic flavour of the series is preserved.

Over nearly two decades, the Golmaal franchise has built a reputation for chaotic humour and quirky characters who find themselves in absurd situations. With Golmaal 5, the shift toward fantasy could broaden the film’s visual and narrative palette while keeping its heart in the same mischief‑driven comedy that audiences have enjoyed.

