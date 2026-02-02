Four men arrested in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence were presented before an Esplanade court late Sunday, where they were remanded to police custody until February 5. Police allege the men conspired with a wanted suspect, Shubham Lonkar, to carry out the attack with the intention of killing the prominent director-producer.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a security guard who reported indiscriminate firing outside Shetty’s residence in the early hours of Sunday, an incident that triggered a swift police investigation. No injuries were reported in the firing, but authorities treated it as a serious attempted murder case and registered an FIR accordingly.

According to police sources, Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), one of the arrested men, allegedly conspired with the wanted accused Shubham Lonkar to carry out the plot. Investigators say the group procured a Honda Dio scooter (MH 12 FN 2205) — allegedly with assistance arranged through accomplices, including Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki — to facilitate the execution of the firing near Shetty’s home.

Authorities have alleged that Lonkar provided financial and logistical support for the crime. Police have described the involvement of the arrested suspects as key to supporting the main shooter, with Lonkar directing parts of the conspiracy from outside the Mumbai area.

The motive behind the alleged conspiracy has not been publicly clarified by investigators, and Lonkar remains at large. According to multiple reports, law enforcement is also examining potential links between the incident and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — a criminal network connected with several high-profile cases in recent years — though officials have cautioned against speculation until claims can be verified.

In a related development, a social media post attributed to individuals claiming association with the Bishnoi gang purported to take responsibility for the attack. The post described the firing as a “small trailer” and included a threat of further violence if demands were not met. Authorities are investigating the authenticity of the post and examining whether it is connected to the arrests or if it is a separate attempt at intimidation.

