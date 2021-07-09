The much-anticipated movie Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been delayed for over a year. The film, which was supposed to release in March 2020, got pushed ahead to June 2020 and April 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As producers are announcing digital releases, fans are awaiting the new release date for Kumar starrer. But, it seems like the makers are waiting for theatres to reopen as they don't want to take the OTT route for this film.

The cop-drama has been postponed thrice already. At the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Thursday, July 8, the filmmaker was asked about the release of Sooryavanshi and he said it all depends on theatres. He said, “The question is when will theatres open up?”

“The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay. We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries, the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up,” the director said.

Shetty also said that it is very important to keep the protocols in check while resuming work. He said, “It is very important for the work to begin. However, it is important we take care of our loved ones and colleagues and become responsible, it is just a matter of a few months as the vaccination drive is also happening in full swing in our country. It is good that things are opening up. But at the same time, we shouldn’t get excited because then everything will shut down again. We need to be careful about all this especially after the second wave.”

Sooryavanshi brings Akshay Kumar to the Shetty cop universe who was first introduced in the post-credits of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Ajay Devgn's Singham, and Ranveer's Sangram Bhalero will make a cameo in Sooryavanshi during the climax. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

