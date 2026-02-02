Filmmaker Shazia Iqbal, known for her directorial debut Dhadak 2, has publicly criticised the spy thriller Dhurandhar, calling it “sinister” and asserting that “inciting hate and violence is in its DNA.” Her remarks, shared via Instagram Stories, have sparked debate within Bollywood and among audiences following the film’s successful run and recent Netflix release.

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films at the domestic box office. The action-oriented espionage narrative centres on an Indian spy embedded deep within a terror network, and includes a supporting cast of well-known actors such as Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.

Shazia Iqbal’s comments did not explicitly name the film in her initial post, but she paired her message with Dhurandhar’s title track, making clear the target of her critique. In her Instagram Story, she described the film as intentionally provocative. “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional — inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film,” she wrote, later adding that many in the industry appear unconcerned about the implications of such content on minority communities.

Iqbals’s post continued with a note of sarcasm directed at industry peers: “But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.”

Her critique extended beyond Dhurandhar. Iqbal also referenced the teaser for The Kerala Story 2, the sequel to the 2023 film that was itself embroiled in controversy. However, hours after sharing her thoughts, the director made her Instagram account private.

