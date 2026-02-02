Veteran Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with an alleged investment fraud linked to Ghaziabad-based company Maxizone Touch Private Limited, according to a complaint filed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur court.

Govinda, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, and Manoj Tiwari named in FIR over investment scam: Reports

The FIR was registered on the orders of a local court in Jamshedpur, after investors approached the judiciary claiming they were cheated by the firm, which had promised high returns on investments. The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and criminal conspiracy.

According to the complaint by an investor who said he invested over Rs 30 lakhs in Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd, the company had assured returns of up to 15 per cent monthly interest. When neither the interest nor the principal amount was returned as promised, the investor moved the court, prompting police action.

The FIR names the four actors along with others, alleging that they were involved in promoting the company’s investment scheme and played a role in attracting unsuspecting investors through endorsements. The complaint asserts that their influence helped the firm lure more people into the scheme.

Earlier, Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd directors — Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife, Priyanka Singh — were arrested in September 2025 by Jamshedpur police as part of a broader investigation into the company’s operations. Investigators have said the firm allegedly ran a fraudulent multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme and collected substantial unauthorised deposits from investors.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted searches linked to alleged investment and cryptocurrency fraud involving the company, reporting that the Singh couple remained absconding for nearly three years before their arrest.

