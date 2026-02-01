Early Sunday morning, unidentified individuals fired several gunshots outside the home of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the Juhu area of western Mumbai, prompting an immediate police response and a detailed investigation.

Firing reported outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence; police investigate

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 12:45 am, when multiple rounds were discharged near Shetty’s residential building. Initial reports indicate that four to five shots were fired, though the precise number of rounds remains under verification by authorities.

Mumbai Police, along with crime branch teams, responded swiftly to the scene. Security around the building was heightened, and investigators cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. Forensic experts and ballistic teams were reportedly brought in to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed to trace the movements of the suspects.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Officials said no injuries were reported in the incident, and there were no immediate signs of damage to residents. It was also not immediately clear whether Shetty was present inside the residence when the shots were fired.

A senior police official was quoted saying, “Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating,” underscoring that the probe is at an early stage and that all possible leads are being examined.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the firing, and authorities are yet to determine a clear motive. Local residents shared that the sudden sound of gunshots late at night startled several people in the vicinity, highlighting concerns about safety in high-profile neighbourhoods. Police have assured continued vigilance in the area as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Big Boy Toyz lists Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty’s luxury cars for auction; deets inside!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.