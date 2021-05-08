Bollywood Hungama

Rohit Shetty donates a significant amount to a COVID care facility, reveals Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India continues to battle the adverse effects of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities and influencers came forward to donate and amplify SOS requests. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has once again done his bit in extending help to those in need. While the director himself has not revealed anything about his contribution, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the National Spokesperson of Akali Dal, praised Shetty for his donation.

Rohit Shetty donates a significant amount to a COVID care facility, reveals Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his Twitter handle on Friday to reveal that Shetty has contributed a significant amount to their COVID care facility. “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a Significant amount to our COVID Care Facility. May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji,” Sirsa tweeted.


Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty had announced in March that his long awaited film Sooryavanshi would be released on April 30. However, by the end of the month with the country witnessing a second wave of pandemic, the makers decided to once again postpone the release of the film. The Akshay Kumar starrer was initially supposed to hit the theatres in March, 2020.

