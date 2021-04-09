Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite once again after Simmba in Cirkus. The movie is being addressed as the Comedy Of Errors and the makers have made sure to keep it all under wraps. While the sets have been covered, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have shared a few glimpses of the shoots on their social media. It is also being said that Ranveer Singh will be accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone for a small cameo.

With the film has gone on floors in November 2020, it was supposed to wrap up last month until Ranveer Singh was spotted shooting for the film in town yesterday. Everything has been kept under wraps but a few Russian artists with elaborate outfits were spotted outside the sets and their looks included coloured wigs and extravagant headgears. The movie’s plot has partially been revealed where identical twins separate soon after their birth only to meet years later which leads to a Comedy Of Errors.

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

