Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2021 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Rohit Shetty donates a generous amount to senior actor Shagufta Ali after hearing about her financial situation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The pandemic has been a tough time for many, especially financially. Actor Shagufta Ali who has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years is also under financial stress and had said that she is even unable to pay medical bills. The actress has worked in several superhit shows such as Bepannaah, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Ek Veer Ki Ardas Veera, and Sasural Simar Ka. She has now received help from filmmaker Rohit Shetty. It is said that Rohit Shetty donated a generous amount to Shagufta Ali.

Rohit Shetty donates a generous amount to senior actor Shagufta Ali after hearing about her financial situation

While talking to a tabloid, Shagufta had earlier revealed that she is suffering from diabetes and struggling to pay her medical bills due to lack of work. The actress said that, for the last four years, she has been offered very less work and whatever came to her didn't get materialized at the last moment. She further revealed that she had no help as not many knew that she is going through a major financial crunch. Till then, she sold a lot of her assets including her car and her jewellery.

As per reports, the Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit reached out to Shagufta Ali after hearing about her financial trouble. After understanding her situation, he reached out to Rohit Shetty who then made a generous donation to the actress. Pandit said that he is reaching out to more people from the industry and has got a good response so far.

Shagufta Ali while talking to an entertainment portal confirmed the same and said that she has never met or spoken to Shetty yet he reached out and helped her in her time of need. The actress will soon resume her treatment.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty says he now understands why Salman Khan would lie down while hosting Bigg Boss

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan roped in for…

Sunny Kaushal roped in for Aanand L Rai’s…

Revealed: Here’s how Imran Khan was cast for…

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer…

After the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise,…

Aamir Khan to resume shooting for Laal Singh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification