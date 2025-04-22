Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty scored a major hit with Chennai Express, but their follow-up film, Dilwale, didn’t achieve the same box office success. Since then, there have been ongoing rumors about a rift between the two. However, Rohit Shetty has recently dismissed those claims, putting the speculation to rest.

Rohit Shetty dismisses fallout rumours with Shah Rukh Khan: “Nahi aisa kuch nahi”

In a candid conversation with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast, Rohit Shetty addressed and dismissed the rumors of a fallout with Shah Rukh Khan. He stated, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi,” making it clear that there’s no animosity between them.

He went on to explain, “Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha.”

Rohit Shetty clarified that although Dilwale didn’t perform as strongly in the domestic market, it was a significant hit internationally. For context, the film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Rohit Shetty also opened up about the meaningful relationships he’s formed in the film industry. He shared that he shares a brotherly bond with Ajay Devgn, whom he sees as an elder brother, and has developed a close friendship with actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Speaking highly of Deepika’s commitment, he mentioned that she completed the final schedule of Singham Again while four months pregnant. “Such relationships are rare,” he remarked.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, where he’ll be seen on screen alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the very first time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is busy with Singham Again, the latest chapter in his popular cop universe, featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia reunites with John Abraham for Rohit Shetty’s biographical film on Rakesh Maria’s life

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.