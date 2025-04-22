Saif Ali Khan recently shared that he has purchased a luxurious residence at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, located at The Pearl in Doha, Qatar. Speaking at a press event organized by Alfardan Group, Saif expressed what attracted him to the property, highlighting Qatar's safety, scenic beauty, and its convenient proximity to India. He described his experience there as feeling “safe” and like “a home away from home,” making it an ideal retreat for his family.

Saif Ali Khan expands property portfolio with new home in Qatar; says, “It’s very safe and it feels very good to be there”

Saif Ali Khan spoke about his positive experience living in the property, explaining what makes it feel special. He shared, “Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there. And the concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful, and it’s just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you’re there is the important thing, and the views, and the food, and the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living, and these are a few of the things that led to my decision.”

The actor referred to the property as his “home away from home.” He explained, “I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something, and I stayed at the property, and I thought it was amazing, and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for.” He also mentioned that he’s looking forward to bringing his family, especially his children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, to the new property.

In addition to his new property in Doha, Saif Ali Khan owns several other residences. He currently lives with his family, including wife-actor Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jeh, in their Bandra apartment. Saif also has his ancestral Pataudi Palace. Furthermore, he owns properties in London and Gstaad.

Saif Ali Khan purchased this property just months after a frightening incident in which he was attacked. On January 16, an accused named Shehzad allegedly attempted a robbery by breaking into Saif’s Bandra residence. During the break-in, Saif was stabbed and suffered severe injuries, including damage to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in key roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief follows the story of a charismatic thief (Saif) and his partner (Jaideep) as they scheme to steal the ultra-rare African Red Sun diamond, all while being pursued by a determined detective (Kunal). Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins will start streaming on Netflix from April 25.

Also Read : Alaya F gets nostalgic as old promo video from Jawaani Jaaneman surfaces, remembers her debut with Saif Ali Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.