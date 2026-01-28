Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known as much for his flamboyant action spectacles as for his enviable garage, has added yet another head-turner to his growing collection of luxury vehicles. The director has brought home a GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric behemoth priced at over Rs. 4.57 crore in India, making it one of the most expensive and visually striking cars owned by a Bollywood filmmaker.

While the Hummer EV’s sheer presence commands attention with its boxy silhouette, towering stance and futuristic detailing it feels particularly fitting for Shetty, whose cinema has long celebrated excess, scale and bravado. Powered by electric motors and boasting jaw-dropping performance figures globally, the Hummer EV represents the latest evolution of the iconic Hummer brand, blending brute strength with modern sustainability. But beyond the specs and price tag, the vehicle reflects a personal fascination that has been part of Rohit Shetty’s public persona for years.

Shetty’s love for cars is no secret. From frequently showcasing his automobiles on social media to weaving high-octane vehicular stunts into his films, the director’s passion for machines has often bled into his creative choices. His cop universe spanning Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi thrives on chase sequences, explosive entries and slow-motion shots of roaring engines, all hallmarks of a filmmaker who clearly enjoys the visceral thrill of automobiles.

Over the years, Rohit Shetty has built a reputation for mounting action set-pieces that rely heavily on real vehicles rather than excessive digital enhancement. Whether it is cars flipping mid-air, convoys crashing through obstacles or heroes arriving in unmistakably muscular machines, his films have consistently used automobiles as extensions of character and power. In that sense, the arrival of a Hummer EV into his garage feels less like indulgence and more like a natural extension of his cinematic world. As Rohit Shetty gears up for his upcoming projects, the addition of a Rs. 4 crore electric SUV serves as a reminder that his fascination with cars goes far beyond the screen.

Also Read: SCOOP: John Abraham-Rohit Shetty film likely to be titled Maria IPS

