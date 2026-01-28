Indian actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh has revealed that she kept her marriage to actor Parmeet Sethi a secret for nearly four years, citing industry pressures that once discouraged married women from pursuing acting careers.

Archana Puran Singh reveals why she hid her marriage for 4 years

Archana, known for her work in several iconic Bollywood films, married Parmeet Sethi in 1992. However, she chose not to make the marriage public at the time. Speaking recently, the actress said that during that phase in the film industry, marriage was often seen as a setback for female actors, leading to fewer opportunities. She described this mindset as a “nonsense trend” and said it played a major role in her decision to keep her marital status private while continuing to work. She also shared that the secrecy around the marriage was influenced by several personal and social challenges. Parmeet was younger than her, which contributed to resistance from family members, and there was disapproval from both sides regarding the relationship.

Over the years, the couple has become more open about their journey together. Archana and Parmeet now run a YouTube family channel where they share glimpses of their personal life. They have also launched a new series centered on conversations about their relationship, offering viewers an honest look at their experiences as a couple.

Archana’s comments have sparked renewed discussion about gender bias in the entertainment industry and the career pressures faced by women actors in the past. Her revelation highlights how industry norms have evolved over time, while also shedding light on the personal compromises many artists once felt compelled to make behind the scenes.

