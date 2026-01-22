Producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg, best known for the 2016 drama Neerja, are in discussions with actors Rohit Saraf, Nitanshi Goel and Rasha Thadani to lead a new cinematic love story, people with direct knowledge of the project told Mid-Day.

The project is described as an “intense love story”, and while talks with the trio are progressing, the makers have not yet finalised a director. The report quoted an insider familiar with the casting rationale, who said the producers are aiming to present a fresh dynamic on screen. “Rohit has a soft, romantic charm, far from the alpha heroes we see on screen today. His popularity has only increased with Mismatched,” the person said, referring to Saraf’s acclaimed romantic drama series on Netflix.

The insider added that Nitanshi Goel and Rasha Thadani have attracted audience interest with their respective Bollywood debuts — Goel in Laapataa Ladies (2024) and Thadani in Azaad (2025) — making the combination intriguing for a story centred on young love.

The report speculates that the makers are seeking a director with a strong vision for character-driven romance, but a name has not yet been finalised. Talks are ongoing, and official confirmations on timelines, story and creative team are expected once the key roles are locked.

If the project moves forward, it will add to a growing slate of youth-oriented romantic films in Hindi cinema, following the success of recent titles that connected with audiences through relatable emotional narratives.

