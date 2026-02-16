Rajpal Yadav is still in Tihar jail; wife Radha dismisses release rumours: “We are hopeful that he will be out soon”

Actor Rajpal Yadav continues to remain in custody at Tihar Jail amid his ongoing legal battle in a cheque-bounce case, his wife Radha Yadav has confirmed. In a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Radha addressed growing speculation that the actor had been released. The rumours intensified after an old video resurfaced online showing Rajpal thanking Salman Khan, leading some to assume he had secured relief.

Rajpal Yadav is still in Tihar jail; wife Radha dismisses release rumours: “We are hopeful that he will be out soon”

Dismissing the claims, Radha said, “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16).” When asked about his well-being, she shared a brief but reassuring update. “He is okay, from what I understand,” she added.

Family Standing Strong

Amid the legal turmoil, Radha emphasised that the family has remained united. “Our whole family is together at this time. We are grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity,” she said, expressing gratitude for the concern shown by colleagues and admirers.

There have also been reports suggesting that actors such as Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, and Ajay Devgn stepped in to help clear Rajpal’s financial dues. However, Radha refrained from confirming any specific details.

“I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said cautiously.

The Legal Case

Rajpal’s legal troubles stem from a Rs 5 crores loan he took in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film underperformed at the box office, repayment issues led to a prolonged court battle. Over time, the outstanding amount, including interest, reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crores.

While the actor has deposited Rs 75 lakh so far, the court observed that a significant portion remains unpaid, leading to his recent surrender and continued custody.

Hope for Resolution

Ending on a hopeful note, Radha expressed confidence that the matter would soon be resolved. “We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able to speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter.”

As the bail hearing approaches, the family awaits the court’s decision, while support from fans and industry peers continues to pour in.

Also Read: Priyadarshan arranges higher fee for Rajpal Yadav amid Rs 9 crores cheque bounce case: “Made a blunder because of his poor education”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.