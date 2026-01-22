The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), an ICC-sanctioned competition, has officially unveiled the owners of its first three franchises at an international press conference held in Sydney, Australia. The announcement was made against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, marking a key milestone ahead of the league’s inaugural season, scheduled to begin in late summer 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan unveils first three European T20 Premier League franchises in Sydney

The first three franchise cities confirmed are Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Belfast, each backed by prominent names from international sport and business.

The Amsterdam franchise will be owned by a group led by former Australian captain and World Cup-winning cricketer Steve Waugh, alongside Olympic gold medallist and five-time World Player of the Year Jamie Dwyer, and Tim Thomas, former CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations and ex-partner at KPMG Australia.

The Edinburgh franchise has been secured by former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills, both of whom bring extensive experience from international cricket and high-performance systems.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will own the Belfast franchise, along with former NRMA Group CEO Rohan Lund and additional strategic partners to be announced later.

Speaking about his association with the Amsterdam team, Steve Waugh said the project stood out for its long-term vision. He described the league as an opportunity to support cricket’s expansion into Europe while maintaining the sport’s core values.

Glenn Maxwell, commenting on his involvement with the Belfast franchise, said the aim was to build a culture rooted in enjoyment, fearlessness and community, while contributing to the steady growth of cricket in Ireland.

Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills said ETPL’s emphasis on governance and strong board partnerships made it a compelling proposition, adding that the league has the potential to become a significant force in global cricket.

ETPL is owned and operated through a joint venture between Rules Global (Rules X) and Cricket Ireland, a full member of the ICC. The league is co-founded by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, and is supported by formal partnerships with Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

Actor and sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan, co-founder of ETPL, said his experience across sports had shaped the league’s philosophy. He noted that meaningful franchises are built on intent, integrity and vision, and that ETPL aims to bring together established international players with emerging European talent, while maintaining high standards of governance and transparency.

Co-founder Saurav Banerjee highlighted Europe’s under-commercialised cricket ecosystem, pointing out that the continent accounts for nearly one-third of the ICC’s global membership. He said ETPL is designed to unlock this potential through a structured, franchise-based model.

Officials from Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and KNCB also welcomed the announcement, calling the league a significant step toward accelerating cricket’s growth across Europe.

With Europe gaining momentum on the global stage — including Italy’s qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and multiple European nations hosting upcoming ICC events — ETPL positions itself as a platform to support the region’s next phase of cricketing development. The league’s first season is expected to begin in the final week of August 2026.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan enters real estate with Anand Pandit in GIFT City project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.