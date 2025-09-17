Legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Redford, famous for classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men, and Ordinary People, has passed away at the age of 89, his death confirmed in a statement by PR firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

According to the statement shared with the New York Times and Variety, Redford “had died in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah.”

His death prompted an outpouring of grief and tribute from around the world, including notable Bollywood personalities. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Story, sharing a quote from Redford, writing “‘Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity’ - Robert Redford.” She also posted a picture of the actor with the words “In Power Legend.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a simpler yet heartfelt tribute, dropping a picture of Redford with the caption, “Icon” accompanied by a sad and hand-folding (folded hands) emoji.

Other Indian celebrities also paid their respects. Anil Kapoor wrote an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), “Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between--he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile... beyond compare.”

Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between—he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile… beyond compare. pic.twitter.com/3VGGGM19Jx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 16, 2025

Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a photo of Redford paired with a broken heart emoji. Actress Nargis Fakhri and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also posted condolences along with images of Redford.

Redford’s body of work extended across decades in film, television, and theatre. His earlier years saw him in TV shows like Perry Mason, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and The Twilight Zone, and his stage debut was in productions such as Tall Story and Barefoot in the Park. His breakout film role came alongside Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969.

Survived by his children Shauna, James, and Amy from his marriage to Lola Van Wagenen, and by his wife Sibylle Szaggars Redford, whom he married in 2009. Robert Redford’s legacy in cinema, both as a performer and a filmmaker, will be remembered for generations.

