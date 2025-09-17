2 ½ years after Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (2023), Anurag Kashyap is back with another theatrical release, Nishaanchi. The crime comedy stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role and has been noted for its quirky promotional material and songs. As is common knowledge, Anurag’s films have often got a huge number of cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), leading to a lot of anger and controversy. Fans of the legendary filmmaker will be saddened to know that Nishaanchi is no exception.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors cuss words at 12 places in Nishaanchi; is the LENGTHIEST Anurag Kashyap film ever; to feature a 58-second post-credit scene

Thankfully, Nishaanchi hasn’t got any visual cuts. This means that all the action, violent and romantic scenes have been left untouched. However, according to the cut list, the Examining Committee of the CBFC requested that the makers modify a particular foul word in six instances. There are some more cuss words used, again in six scenes, and they were also asked to be suitably modified.

Once these changes were made, Nishaanchi was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on August 21. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 176.48 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds long.

Then, on September 5, the makers approached the CBFC yet again to voluntarily make some changes to the film. Accordingly, the 2-minute-14-second-long song ‘Saram Lagela’ was added. A post-credit scene, lasting 58 seconds, was added. This would be followed by a six-second slate stating ‘End of part 1’. Lastly, the logos of Zee Music Company and Amazon Prime Video were also incorporated and it added 17 seconds to the film’s length.

The makers made some more changes. The opening credit titles were replaced. The song ‘Ee Manwaa’, lasting 39 seconds, was deleted and replaced with background music. Lastly, the song ‘Sunday Ke Maar’ was replaced with ‘Tohara Naam Dil Pe’.

In this way, 39 seconds of the film were deleted while the makers added 3 minutes 35 seconds of footage. The new run time of Nishaanchi is now 179.44 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 59 minutes and 44 seconds. In short, this is the lengthiest Anurag Kashyap film ever.

