The long-awaited live-action film Masters of the Universe from Mattel Films, which was previously in development at Sony, is now headed to Netflix with actor Kyle Allen set to play the hero He-Man/Prince Adam.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature project, based on the Mattel toy line of barbarian-like fantasy action figures of 1980s, will be helmed by the Nee brothers, Adam and Aron Nee (The Lost City) from a screenplay they wrote David Callaham (Shang-Chi). The Masters of the Universe plot centers around an orphan named Adam (Kyle Allen), who discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a far-away land and must quickly learn how to use his power to save his home from the evil Skeletor.

The live-action adaptation film, looking for a Summer 2022 start, will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch along with DeVon Franklin while Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films.

The film originally was set under Sony and slated to star To All The Boys actor Noah Centineo as the sword-carrying hero He-Man, who later dropped out.

The streaming giant Netflix already features two Masters of the Universe adaptations — Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a 2D animated series featuring Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar as voice talent and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the CG-animated series which will soon debut its second season.

On the work front, Kyle Allen recently starred in the multi-award-nominated musical West Side Story. He also appeared in the 2018 edition of series American Horror Story and Hulu’s The Path.

